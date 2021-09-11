Delhi-NCR to witness very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms during next 2 hours: IMD

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy intensity rain in Delhi and its adjoining areas during the next two hours.

In the latest update at 8:30 am IMD said, "Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, NCR (Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula) Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Sonipat (Haryana) Modinagar, Hapur, Bagpat (Uttar Pradesh) during next two hours."

The weather forecasting agency further said that thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of NCR -- Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida and Faridabad.



Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over in Haryana's Kaithal, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Jind, Hansi, Meham and in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, Kandhla, Baraut, Meerut, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Daurala during next two hours.

"Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra (Haryana) Gangoh, Deoband, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Chandpur, Hastinapur, Amroha, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Anupshahar, Jahangirabad, Siyana (Uttar Pradesh) during next 2 hours," it said.

Earlier the national capital woke up to moderate to heavy rainfall today, bringing slight respite from the heat in the city. The continuous rain caused waterlogging in several parts of Delhi. (ANI)

