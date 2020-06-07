Delhi-NCR witnesses rain on Sunday morning. Photo/ANI
Delhi-NCR witnesses rain on Sunday morning. Photo/ANI

Delhi-NCR witness rain on Sunday morning

ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2020 06:56 IST

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Rain lashed some parts of the Delhi-NCR on Sunday morning.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted partly cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder lightning for three days from June 10 onwards with minimum and maximum temperature will hover around 29° Celcius and 42° Celcius respectively.
Strong surface winds during day time have been predicted for today by IMD. (ANI)

iocl
iocl