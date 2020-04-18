New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Delhi and its neighbouring areas witnessed rain accompanied by strong winds on Saturday evening.
The morning was sunny but clouds turned up in the sky by the evening. With lockdown in force to prevent the spread of coronavirus, most people were in their homes.
There was prediction of light rain in Delhi. (ANI)
Delhi, neighbouring areas lashed by strong winds, rain
ANI | Updated: Apr 18, 2020 20:10 IST
New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Delhi and its neighbouring areas witnessed rain accompanied by strong winds on Saturday evening.