Delhi: Nigerian man arrested for duping women

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The Cyber Crime Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a Nigerian national for allegedly duping several women of money by pretending to be a wealthy foreigner.

According to an official statement, a person identified as Nonso George Okafor used to talk to women for weeks, promising gifts, marriage, and a comfortable life and later dupe them.

"The accused sent gifts to unsuspecting victims and then the women would get a call from a person pretending to be a customs official saying the gift has been held for customs violations and that she has to pay a clearance charge or fine to receive it," the statement said.

Once the victim transferred the money, the accused disappeared, it said.

The accused used profile pictures and information of doctors, engineers and fashion designers living abroad to create new identities to con his victims.

"Okafor usually targeted single women around the age of 30, divorcees or disabled persons," it added.

According to the police, the accused has conned several women using this modus operandi. (ANI)

