Delhi: Nigerian national held with 600 grams of heroin

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): A Nigerian national was arrested by Delhi Police in possession with 600 grams of heroin.

The police arrested the man on Friday from Northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area.

A case has been registered against the accused in this regard.

Further investigation is underway.

Heroin is an opioid whose sale and production is banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, in the country. (ANI)

