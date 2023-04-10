Delhi: Nine proclaimed offenders of different cases nabbed

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): A team of the North-West District have arrested nine proclaimed offenders from different police stations of the north west district.

Informing about the operation, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North West Jitendra Meena on Sunday said, "Some secret input was received about proclaimed offenders. The teams activated informers and conducted local enquiry of the areas and developed important clues about the proclaimed offenders."

Detailing the incident, DCP Meena said, "Among the nine, one accused identified as Shyam Singh (48) was arrested on April 2 by the team of Bharat Nagar police station and was produced before the concerned Hon'ble Court."

"He was absconding and declared as proclaimed offender on December 19, 2022 by the Hon'ble Court in case U/S 138 Negotiable Instruments (NI) Act, P.S Connaught Place, North-West, Delhi," he added.

He also said, "On April 3, the team of Model Town police station arrested another accused Mahfooj Alam resident of Wazirpur, Delhi Age- 50 Years from Ashok Vihar. He was produced before the concerned Hon'ble Court."

"He was absconding and declared as proclaimed offender on March 20 by the Hon'ble Court in case U/s 498A/ 406/ 34 Indian Penal Code, PS Mahendra Park, Delhi," added DCP Meena.

The third accused identified as Sanjay (45) was arrested on April 5 by the team Model Town police station.

"On April 5 the team of Model Town police station arrested the accused Sanjay resident of Raja Vihar, Samay Pur Badli, Delhi, from Madhuban Chowk Rohini. He was produced before the concerned Hon'ble Court."

"He was absconding and declared as proclaimed offender on September 30, 2022 by the Hon'ble Court in case U/s 356/509 Indian Penal Code, PS SamayPur Badli, Delhi," he added.





DCP Meena said, "Another acccused identified as Nathuram(42) resident of Jhansi was arrested on March 26 by the team of Maurya Enclave police station from Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. He was produced before the concerned Hon'ble Court. "

"He was absconding and declared as 'proclaimed offender' by Hon'ble court in case U/s 147/148/149/186/353/ 332/427/34/174A IPC," added DCP.

"Later on March 27 the team of Adarsh Nagar police station arrested the accused Harshul Kaushik resident of Paschim Vihar, Delhi, Age-33 years and he was produced before the concerned Hon'ble Court. He was absconding and declared as 'proclaimed offender' by Hon'ble court in a cheating case," said DCP Meena.

Further on March 28 the team of Subhash Place police station arrested two accused persons namely, Sarita resident of Vijay Vihar, Delhi, Age- 52 Yrs and Sushil resident of Vijay Vihar, Delhi, Age- 53 Yrs. They were produced before the concerned Hon'ble Court," said DCP.

"Accused Sarita and Sushil were absconding and declared as 'proclaimed offenders' by the Hon'ble Tis Hazari Court in case U/s 174A IPC", added DCP Jitendra Meena.

The other two accused were arrested on March 29 and March 31.

"On March 29 the team of Mukherjee Nagar police station arrested an accused named Amit Ranjan resident of Banka, Bihar, Age 35 Years from Patna, Bihar. He was produced before the concerned Hon'ble Court. He was absconding and declared as proclaimed offender on February 24, 2020 by the Hon'ble Court in case U/S 279/338 IPC," said DCP Jitendra Meena.

DCP Jitendra Meena further added that on March 31 the team of Model Town police station arrested an accused Ravinder Singh (63) resident of Keshav Puram from Keshav Puram. He was produced before the concerned Hon'ble Court.

"He was absconding and declared as proclaimed offender on July 15 2022 by the Hon'ble Court in case U/s 138 NI Act, added DCP Meena. (ANI)

