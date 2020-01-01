Delhi: Normal services resume in all metro stations

New Delhi [India], Jan 1 (ANI): All the five Delhi Metro stations, including Central Secretariat and Mandi House which were closed due to heavy traffic rush opened on Wednesday.

"Entry & exit gates at all stations have been opened. Normal services have resumed in all stations," DMRC tweeted.

Earlier in the evening, the entry and exit gates of five Delhi Metro stations were closed due to traffic congestion around India Gate.

"Entry & exit gates of Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Pragati Maidan, Khan Market and Mandi House are closed. Interchange is available at Central Secretariat and Mandi House," DMRC had tweeted. (ANI)

