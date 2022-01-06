Delhi: North East District authorities shut two markets for violating COVID-19 norms

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): The North East District authorities in the national capital shut down two marketplaces for violating COVID-19 norms, said Sub-Divisional Magistrate on Thursday.

Sonia Vihar 2nd Pushta Market and Mukund Vihar Market in Karawal Nagar were shut down owing to violation of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in these marketplaces.

"Information was received that market shopkeepers, thiyawallahs/vendors, and general Public in Sonia Vihar 2nd Pusta Market and Mukund Vihar Market Karawal Nagar are not following the COVID Appropriate Behaviour. The guidelines/directions of COVID Protocol are being contravened in the Sonia Vihar 2nd Pusta Market and Mukund Vihar Market Karawal Nagar which may cause superspreading of the Corona Virus In this spread of the COVID-19 and its new variant OMICRON and where requested to ensure compliance of COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB)," read the order.

It said that they were asked to display the following sign boards on the shops, establishments or offices in the market--- No Mask, No- Entry, Please keep social distancing (6 Feet)" and Use sanitization.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate in its order said that they were also asked to open the shops on Odd-even on odd even basis i,e; shops would open an alternative days.



"Now, therefore, I Sanjay Sondhi, Incident Commander, Sub Division: Karawal Nagar, under DDMA Act, 2005 in exercise of the powers conferred under Act/Regulations mentioned above and in overall imminent public interest, do hereby order that the Sonia Vihar 2nd Pusta Market and Mukund Vihar Market Karawal Nagar are hereby closed with effect from 4.00 PM on 06.01.2022 till 10:00 AM on 07.01.2022 or till further orders, whichever is earlier. These restrictions are applicable except shops dealing with essential goods and services," it said.

It further said that in the event of any shopkeeper found violating this order or any act which many spread COVID-19, necessary action as per law would be taken against him/her under Section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act,2005, Section 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant applicable Acts.

Further the ACP, Khajuri Khas is directed to ensure strict compliance of this order properly. The Market Welfare Association is also directed to extend all its cooperation in this regard.

As per the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines, it has been directed to ensure that the public who visit such markets strictly follow Covid Appropriate behaviour and wear masks, maintain social distancing etc. without fail.

"If the aforesaid norm s of COVID Appropriate Behaviour are not maintained at any establishment/business premises/mall/market or any other places, then such premises /mall/market/weekly market etc. shall be liable to be closed for containing the spread of COVID-19 virus and the defaulter/owner of the establishment etc. shall also be liable for criminal prosecution under the relevant laws," the guideline reads.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 cases in Delhi continued to see a rising trend as the national capital reported over 10,000 cases in the last 24 hours pushing the positivity rate to 11.88 per cent.

According to the bulletin issued by the state health department, Delhi has reported 10,665 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. There are 23,307 active cases of COVID-19 in the city. The total count of cases is now gone up to 14,74,366. (ANI)

