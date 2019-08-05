Delhi: NSUI holds 'Nari Asmita' protest march, questions ABVP's silence over Unnao rape case

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Monday organised 'Nari Asmita' protest march here under the leadership of its national president Kundan Kumar.

The protest march started from Miranda House college gate and ended at Arts Faculty gate. Effigies were also burnt, a statement from NSUI said.

"NSUI today organised Nari Asmita protest march in the leadership of National President Neeraj Kundan. Delhi NSUI president Akshay Lakra, Delhi NSUI In-charges Nikhil Kamble and Abhishek Choudhary and other NOBs were also present," the statement read.

"The march saw the participation of hundreds of girls from across all colleges of Delhi University raising their voice against BJP led UP government. Slogans were raised demanding resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," the statement added.

NSUI said it strongly condemns the way Uttar Pradesh administration handled the Unnao Rape case. It also questioned the silence of ABVP on the issue.

"Akshay Lakra, NSUI Delhi President asked why ABVP has selective empathy for BJP ruled states whenever such serious crimes against women are committed," the NSUI statement read.

In 2017, a girl was allegedly raped by expelled BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar at his residence in Unnao. (ANI)

