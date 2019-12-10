Delhi: NSUI holds rally against Central government's education policies

New Delhi [India], Dec 10 (ANI): National Students' Union of India, the Congress' student wing, on Tuesday held a 'Chhatra Adhikaar Rally' in Delhi against the Central government's education policies.

The rally focused on the condition of educational institutions, fee hike, privatisation of education under the New Education Policy 2019 and the alleged anti-student policies of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA government in the country.

The rally started from the Mandi House and culminated at the Parliamentary Street in Delhi.

Senior Congress leaders including Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Kirti Azad participated in the rally. (ANI)

