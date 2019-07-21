Delhi: Omar Abdullah, Sushma Swaraj pay tributes to Sheila Dikshit

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Hailing Sheila Dikshit as a politician par excellence, leaders from various parties paid tributes to the former Delhi chief minister on Sunday.

Stating that her contribution to the capital will never be forgotten, National Conference's Omar Abdullah paid respects to the veteran Congress leader at her residence.

Joining Abdullah were former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani.

"She was a well-known leader in the nation. I had the good fortune of working alongside her for some time as the CM of Jammu and Kashmir. I never saw her lose her cool or treat someone badly, people will never forget what she has done for Delhi. Today when she is no more I pay my tributes on behalf of my father and people from my state. I pray her soul gets peace," Abdullah told reporters here.

Dikshit died at 3.55 pm at a hospital in the national capital. She is credited for the national capital's growing infrastructure including roads and flyovers and better public transport system.

Politicians cutting across party line have paid tributes to the Congress leader by visiting her residence where her mortal remains are kept, and through their tweets.

CPI lawmaker D Raja and his party colleague Atul Anjan also paid tributes to Dikshit today.

Delhi Archbishop Anil Kuto also arrived at her Nizamuddin residence to pay respects.

The Congress stalwart's mortal remains have been kept at her home in Delhi's Nizamuddin East, and her last rites will take place later today at the Nigam Bodh Ghat.

Dikshit was so far the longest-serving Chief Minister of Delhi, having served in office for 15 years from 1998. She was appointed Delhi Congress Committee earlier this year ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. She contested from North East Delhi but lost to BJP's Manoj Tiwari. (ANI)