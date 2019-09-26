Delhi: One arrested at IGI Airport with 49 kg peacock feathers

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has apprehended a man carrying peacock feathers weighing about 49 kg at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here, Delhi Police said on Thursday.

Naseer Ansari was apprehended on September 25 around 7 pm after he was seen roaming around suspiciously with three bulky bags in the check-in area of Terminal-3.

Under the CISF surveillance and intelligence of IGI Airport, he was later intercepted and an inquiry took place.

Later, the passenger along with the recovered peacock feathers was handed over to Customs Officials for further action in the matter.

The 39-year-old man was flying to Hong Kong by Air India flight. (ANI)

