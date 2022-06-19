Delhi: One arrested for killing wife

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a man for killing his wife after beating her up at PS Fatehpur Beri area in Delhi. He later slept with the body the whole night under the influence of alcohol.

According to the Delhi Commission of Police South, information was received about the killing of a woman by her husband, acting immediately on which the police registered a case under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the PS Fatehpur Beri.

"The arrested accused, identified as Vinod Kumar Dubey, killed his wife Sonali Dubey on the night of June 16-17 by beating and smothering her up with the help of a pillow, after she refused to bring dinner... and later slept with his dead wife," the police said.



As per the police, the couple was under the influence of alcohol when a disagreement erupted between them and led to the killing of Sonali by her husband.

"During the course of the investigation, the team enquired the informant and the people residing in the vicinity about Vinod. His location was zeroed down through surveillance and technical analysis. Hence, a trap was laid and he was arrested."

After the incident, the police recovered cash of Rs 43,280 along with a bag containing belongings, two half bottles of liquor and one pillow stained with blood from his possession. (ANI)

