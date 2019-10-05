Delhi: One arrested for sending threat mails to CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a man allegedly responsible for sending threatening and derogatory emails to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The accused who hails from Ajmer in Rajasthan was arrested by Cyber Cell of Delhi Police after a complaint was registered by Kejriwal.

The police officials said that the accused is mentally ill and he will be given medical counseling.

"He had earlier also threatened several others. He got the email of the Chief Minister from the internet and used it to send such mails to him", officials said.

The police have also seized the laptop of the accused. (ANI)

