Delhi: One dead, two injured after truck overturns in Mangolpuri

New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): A person died and two others were injured in Delhi's Mangolpuri area on Sunday, after a truck laden with bricks and stones overturned.

According to sources, all three persons under the vehicle as it overturned.

All three people were rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital (SGM).



However, one of the injured, identified as 60-year-old man, was declared brought dead at the hospital.

The other two injured persons, identified as Maya (60) and Sukhbir Singh (65) suffered leg injuries.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

