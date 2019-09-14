Delhi: One injured in firing incident in Narela

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): An incident of firing was reported in Narela area of Outer North Delhi on Friday in which one person sustained injuries.

The case is related to a quarrel between a husband and wife in which a mediator suffered a gunshot by the husband.

"On September 13, at around 10:05 pm a PCR call was received regarding firing in Sector B2, Narela. On inquiry, it was revealed that there was a quarrel between husband and accused Javed and his wife," DCP, Outer North Delhi, Gaurav Sharma said.

"Yesterday he left his wife at her parental home. He came again to take her from there forcibly, but the wife refused. A neighbour identified as Rachna (21) came out and tried to intervene in the fight. The accused fired at her and ran away. She is out of danger now," he added.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of IPC. Efforts are underway to arrest the accused. (ANI)

