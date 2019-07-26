Representative image
Delhi: One member of Pasonda-based gang arrested for armed robbery in Saket

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 18:57 IST

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Delhi police on Wednesday arrested one person, member of a Pasonda- based gang and recovered a motorcycle from his possession that was used in an alleged armed robbery in Golf View apartment in Saket area here.
"The accused identified as Shahrukh (22), a resident of Pasonda area in UP's Ghaziabad district, has been apprehended and has admitted to his involvement in the offence," a police statement said on Friday.
Two motorcycle-borne youngsters had allegedly robbed a woman of gold bangles and gold chain at gunpoint inside a colony here around 7 pm on June 27.
The police had registered a case and constituted a special team to take up the investigation. The team conducted intensive inquiries and found CCTV footage of the incidents from the cameras installed nearby, the statement said.
"Secret inputs were received regarding involvement of a Pasonda based gang," the statement said.
During interrogation, the arrested disclosed that one of his neighbours Sajid was his associate in the offence. The police statement said that the two accused have also been involved in multiple criminal cases in the past.
"Sajid provided a country-made pistol to Shahrukh and together they targeted the complainant, who was wearing gold ornaments while out on an evening walk with her friends. Sajid then took the weapon and robbed ornaments and gave Sharukh Rs 50,000 as his share," the statement said.
The police produced him before the court, which remanded him to two days police custody for interrogation. Further investigation in the case is also under process. (ANI)

