New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): One person died in a fire that broke in a shoe factory in Narela area here on Sunday, Chief Fire Officer said.
The fire tenders have brought the fire under control and rescue operation are underway.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Delhi: One person dead in Narela shoe factor fire
ANI | Updated: Nov 17, 2019 19:34 IST
