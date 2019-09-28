Delhi: Onion being sold for Rs 23.9/kg

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): In a bid to get some relief to the people from high prices of onion, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday said the government has started selling onions for Rs 23.9/kg through 70 mobile vans across the national capital.

Addressing a gathering here, Kejriwal said: "These vans have started functioning from today. We were really worried about the price of onions in the market. Onion prices have touched Rs 80 per kg. These 70 mobile vans will go to every Vidhan Sabha constituency in Delhi."

"We will continue selling onion until the price comes down. These vans will provide one kg of onion for Rs. 23.9 at 390 points," added he.

The average retail price of onions has risen sharply in the last few weeks as a seasonal shortage worsened following flooding in several onion-growing states. (ANI)

