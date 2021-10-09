Delhi: OPD services at RML to now remain open on Sundays

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): The Out Patient Department (OPD) services at Delhi's Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital will now also be open on Sunday.

According to a circular issued by the hospital, nine selected specialities will be open on Sundays, starting from October 10.



Departments department whose OPDs will be operational on Sunday includes-- Medicines, Surgery, Obs and Gynae, Orthopedics, Eye, ENT, Paediatrics, Urology and pharmacy.

"The registration timings for the OPD will be from 8.30 am to 11.30 am," said the circular.

Earlier today, the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare in a statement said the OPD services at Centre-run hospitals--Safdarjung, Ram Manohar Lohia and Lady Hardinge--in Delhi will now remain open on Sundays. (ANI)

