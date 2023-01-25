Delhi: Over 60,000 people expected to watch Republic Day parade on Jan 26, only ticket holders allowed entry

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): About 60 to 65 thousand people are expected to watch the Republic Day parade in Delhi's Kartavya Path on January 26 this year.

All the viewers are mandated to carry their tickets. Only after scanning the QR code on their tickets, the entry would be allowed, informed officials.

This year, only pass or ticket holders would be able to enter the Republic Day parade ground.

Around six to seven thousand policemen have been deployed in security from the New Delhi district. 24 help desks have been set up in the New Delhi area so that those watching the Republic Day parade do not face any problems.

Quick Response Teams (QRT), Mobile QRT, National Security Guard (NSG) team, Anti-drone team, more than 150 CCTVs have been installed, and cameras for facial recognition have also been installed.



For managing the traffic, entry of heavy goods vehicles and light goods vehicles would be banned from 1 am on January 26.

More than 30,000 people will come by metro. Delhi Metro has decided to give free rides to the invitees to the 74th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path, exiting from Central Secretariat or Udyog Bhawan or Mandi House metro stations only to reach the venue, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a statement on Monday.

The Delhi government on Monday announced six dry days between January 26 and March 31, in the wake of Republic Day and other festive days.

The state's Excise Department of the Delhi Government has issued the orders following reversing the previous excise policy.

The sale of liquor will also be prohibited at bars and restaurants on Republic Day (January 26), according to a statement from the Delhi government. (ANI)

