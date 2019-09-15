National Legal Services Authority (Photo/NLSA Website)
National Legal Services Authority (Photo/NLSA Website)

Delhi: Over 8,000 traffic challan cases disposed off in Lok Adalat

ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 12:51 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): As many as 8,846 traffic challans were disposed off during the National Lok Adalat held here in all six district courts, said Delhi Police.
The Lok Adalat was held from 10 am to 3:30 pm on Saturday to settle the payment of pending traffic penalties and notices. A total of Rs 16,96,285 was collected by the courts yesterday.
The Rohini court collected Rs 5, 87,300 by disposing of 373 challans issued by the Delhi Traffic Police sleuths in different traffic circles of Delhi while Saket court accumulated Rs 1, 05,750 by disposing 156 challans.
Karkardooma court collected Rs 2, 42,100 by settling 223 challans while the Patiala House court accumulated Rs 22,500 as the fine amount by settling 55 challans.
Similarly, Tis Hazari court collected Rs 7,700 by disposing of eight challans and the Dwarka court collected Rs 53,100 as the fine amount from 29 traffic violators.
The six district courts accumulated Rs 6, 77,835 for disposing of 8,002 Notice Branch Traffic (NBT) challans.
According to the Delhi Police, Saket court collected the highest amount in the Lok Adalat that is Rs 2,83,250 for disposing of 2,689 NBT challans whereas Rohini Court accumulated the lowest amount--Rs 44,525 for disposing of 939 NBT challans.
Traffic offenders in various states across the nation are consistently being slapped with huge fines since the new Motor Vehicles Act has enhanced the penalties for driving errors.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had notified the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019 last month and it was implemented in many states from September 1. (ANI)

iocl