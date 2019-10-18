Delhi: Over a dozen children injured as swing falls down inside Anand Vihar school

Anand Vihar (New Delhi) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): More than a dozen students sustained injuries on Friday when a swing fell down, at a charitable trust complex housing a school here, police said.

Several teachers were also injured in the incident that took place inside the Amar Jyoti Charitable Trust campus in Anand Vihar here.

An investigation is underway to identify those responsible for the mishap.

Amar Jyoti Charitable Trust identifies itself as "a voluntary organization rendering rehabilitative services to persons with disabilities." (ANI)

