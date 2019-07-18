Delhi: Parts of city receives rainfall

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Parts of the national capital received rainfall on early Thursday giving much-needed respite to the people from the humidity.

The heavy downpour brought the temperature down by several notches. According to Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, the temperature was recorded at 27 degree Celsius.

After a prolonged dry spell, Delhi and its adjoining regions such as Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Noida on Wednesday had observed a good rainfall accompanied by thundershower activities.

These regions are witnessing downpour due to the shifting of Monsoon Trough southwards, which was earlier persisting over the foothills of the Himalayas.

"The weather activities will once again start decreasing, however, chances of light rain in isolated pockets cannot be ruled out. Dry weather will once again take over entire Delhi and NCR area by July 20-21," according to Skymet. (ANI)

