Delhi: Parts of IGI Airport waterlogged following heavy rains

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): After torrential rains hit the national capital in the early hours of Saturday, various parts of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal 3) were seen to be completely waterlogged.

"...We regret the inconvenience caused. Due to sudden heavy rain, for a short period, there was waterlogging at the forecourt. Our team was immediately aligned to look into it and the issue has been resolved," tweeted Delhi Airport.





As per the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) prediction, thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain and gusty winds will hit various parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana during the next two hours.

In its latest update posted on Twitter, the weather agency said, "Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, NCR (Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida) Kaithal, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Jind, Rohtak, Hansi, Meham, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Narnaul (Haryana) Shamli, Kandhla, Baraut, Bagpat, Meerut, Siyana, Hapur, Pahasu, Bulandshahar (Uttar Pradesh) during next 2 hours." (ANI)

