Delhi Patiala House Court extends police remand of 4 terror suspects

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Monday extended the police remand of four terror suspects of ISIS module by 8 days.

One of the suspects was arrested from Vadodara in Gujarat and others from Delhi's Wazirabad on January 9.

All the four accused were produced in the court of chief metropolitan magistrate Purushottam Pathak.

Suspect Zafar Ali was brought by Delhi Special Cell on January 8 from Gujarat on transit remand. Subsequently, he was produced before Patiala House Court which sent him to 2 days police remand. While other 3 suspects who were arrested from Delhi Wazirabad area were sent to 4 days police remand on January 10.

Zafar Ali was accused of broadcasting the ISIS module in Vadodara for the last 10 to 12 days. According to intelligence agency and ATS squad, Zafar Ali is wanted in Tamil Nadu. On January 8, Zafar Ali was arrested from the Gorwa area of Vadodara.

Weapons were recovered from the suspects arrested from Delhi. They have been identified as Khwaja Moinuddin (52), Abdul Samad (28) and Syed Ali Nawaz (32). (ANI)

