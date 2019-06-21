Delhi: Patriotic film festival set to be held from Aug 12-18

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): In order to promote regional language films at national and international level, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will start a patriotic film festival to mark 70 years of Indian Independence under the banner "70 Saal Azaadi, Yaad Karo Kurbani" as part of the Ministry of Defence programme related to Independence Day celebrations from August 12-18, 2016 at Sirifort Auditorium Complex, New Delhi.

Each year, films are selected for Indian Panorama section of the India">International Film Festival of India (IFFI). From these entries, 47 films, including 26 feature films and 21 non-feature films are selected in various Indian languages for screening at IFFI as well as in various Indian and International Film festivals and Indian Film Weeks / Festivals abroad.

The I&B ministry, now headed by Prakash Javadekar, organises National Film Awards annually wherein films from across the country in Hindi/Regional Languages are awarded under different categories.

In addition to the Indian Panorama films at IFFI, films selected in the National Film Awards are also sent for participation as well as special screenings in the various Indian and International Film Festivals organized by the ministry through Directorate of Film Festival.

Under BRICS Film Festival world-class film productions from the BRICS nations i.e. Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa are being screened to inspire more collaboration.

The Ministry also provides financial assistance to Indian Films which are selected in various International Film Festivals namely Oscars, Toronto, Bussan, Berlin. During recent years, financial assistance has been provided to 'Newton' and 'Loktak Lairembee' which were selected in the Berlin International Film Festival. (ANI)

