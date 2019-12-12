Delhi: People take out protest march demanding death sentence to rapists

New Delhi [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Hundreds of people, most of them women, took out a protest march on Thursday demanding death sentence to rape convicts.

Protestors also extended support to Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal, whose hunger strike against rape incidents in the country entered its tenth day.

"Whatever Hyderabad police has done might be wrong in the eyes of law but for us it is right. In countries with strict laws, people are afraid to commit a crime. There should be fear of law," a woman protester told ANI.

This comes after a woman veterinarian was raped and murdered in the Shamshabad area in Telangana last month. Her charred body was recovered on November 28. The accused were killed in a police encounter on Friday last week.

On December 6, a rape victim succumbed to her injuries in New Delhi after she was set ablaze by four men, including the rape accused in Unnao. (ANI)

