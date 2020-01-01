Delhi: People throng to Connaught Place to welcome New Year 2020

New Delhi [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Hundreds of people thronged to Connaught Place area in the heart of national capital to celebrate the New Year 2020 with joy and fervour.

Elders, children and young men and women were seen greeting each other and taking selfies. Children and youngsters played the trumpet to welcome the new year.

People were wearing jackets and woollen clothes including cap, mufflers etc to brave chilling winter.

"I am very happy. I wish all of you a very happy new year," said a man.

"I expect that there will be the betterment of the country and its people in the new year," said another man who came with his wife and daughter. (ANI)