Delhi: Person dragged from house, beaten by two men

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): In yet another shocking incident, a man was allegedly dragged out of the house and beaten up by two men on the road here in Jamia Nagar, said the police on Thursday.

The incident took place on the night of September 24 and was captured on the CCTV camera.

According to the police, the young man was dragged from his house and beaten fiercely by two men. The victim has suffered serious injuries.

The mishap took place over some argument between them, police said.

"A case has been registered in this regard and accused are yet to be arrested," police added.

The investigation is underway. (ANI)

