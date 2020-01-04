Delhi: Petrol price up 10 paise, diesel by 15 paise

New Delhi [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Petrol and diesel prices witnessed a minor surge and stood at Rs 75.45 per litre and Rs 68.40 per litre respectively in Delhi and across major cities of the country on Saturday.

As per data by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., the petrol price increased by 10 Paise on Friday, whereas the diesel price peaked to Rs 68.40 litre from Rs 68.25 a litre on Friday.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with change in international crude oil prices. (ANI)

