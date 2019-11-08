Delhi : PM Modi, Amit Shah and VP Naidu met LK Advani on his 92nd birthday

New Delhi (India), Nov 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu called on BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani at his residence and extended their greetings on his 92nd birthday here on Friday. BJP working president JP Nadda was also present.

"Scholar, statesman and one of the most respected leaders, India will always cherish the exceptional contribution of Shri Lal Krishna Advani Ji towards empowering our citizens. On his birthday, I convey my greetings to respected Advani Ji and pray for his long and healthy life," Modi said in a tweet.

Born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi, Advani served as the Minister of Home Affairs in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government from 1998 to 2004.

He also served as the Deputy Prime Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government from 2002 to 2004.

Advani began his political career as a volunteer of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). In 2015, he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan - India's second-highest civilian honour.

The BJP stalwart represented the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency in 1991 and again from 1998 to 2019. (ANI)