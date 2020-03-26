Delhi Police adopts refugee camp for 21-day lockdown period

By Ravi Jalhotra

New Delhi [India], Mar 26 (ANI): As the world is combating coronavirus, the DCP North West and her team have gone beyond the call of duty by taking the initiative to adopt a refugee camp in Majlis Park area here.

The Delhi Police officials have decided to adopt these 250 families in the refugee camp for the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

"There are about 250 families of refugees in Majlis Park of Adarsh Nagar who migrated from Pakistan and are resettled here. They were making their ends meet by doing daily wage labour. Since the lockdown, the have been resourceless. So, we decided to pitch in resources by making efforts from our end and have decided to take care of food and essentials requirement for this 21 day period," DCP North West Vijayanta Arya told ANI.

"This is the time when we all should stand together and fight this deadly virus. We will offer all possible help to campers here. Not just food, but also medical facilities if required. I appeal to other citizens also, the ones bestowed with sufficient resources, to help our fellows in this hardship. Its time when we stand united," she added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. (ANI)

