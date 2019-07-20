Delhi Police Anti-Narcotics Cell arrests woman with 35 gm smack

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): A woman has been arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Delhi Police from west Delhi for allegedly possessing 35 grams of smack.

The accused has been identified as Gurmeet alias Pappo, who was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics squad of the West District Police on Friday.

As informed by the Delhi Police, Gurmeet was already involved in similar offences.

Gurmeet's arrest took place coincided with the Delhi Police's Special Cell busting a narcotics drug haul in the city and arrested five persons for possessing heroin worth Rs 600 crore.

Two among the arrested were chemical experts hailing from Afghanistan. Police have recovered a Toyota Camry, Honda Civic, Corolla Altis and other luxury vehicles from their possession.

The identities of the arrested persons are yet to be revealed by the police. Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

