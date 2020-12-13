Delhi Police apprehends around 2,500 people, recover 1,700 arms in last six months

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Sunday informed that it has apprehended around 2,500 persons and recovered over 1,700 illegal arms in various operations conducted in the last six months.

The arrests were made from June 1 to November 30.

"In the last six months, Delhi Police have apprehended around 2,500 persons and recovered over 1,700 illegal arms and a huge quantity of ammunition from their possession," said Delhi Police.



"During the period from June 1 to November 30, 2431 persons were arrested in 2040 cases registered under the Arms Act in various Police Districts of Delhi. Total 1702 illegal firearms including 1493 country made Pistol, 195 Revolver/Pistol and 14 Gun/Rifle have been recovered," Delhi Police said.

In addition to the illegal firearms, 3198 live cartridges were also recovered. (ANI)

