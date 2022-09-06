Delhi Police apprehends minor boy for killing father over 'trivial issue'

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Sunday booked and apprehended a minor for allegedly killing his father over a "trivial issue".

The case of murder was registered on Sunday, September 4, under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the police, the deceased Bansi Lal, who used to work as a constable in the Railway Protection Force (RPF) was beaten by his son with a rolling pin after he was brought home in an inebriated condition and attacked him over some trivial matter.

"It surfaced that the deceased was a dipsomaniac and on August 22, he was dropped at his house by his colleagues namely Shesh Nath and Sanni Kumar Lamba in an inebriated condition. On reaching home, he charged his minor son " x " over some trivial matter, abused him in filthy language and kicked him with full force. As a result, he struck the wall and sustained an injury in the right side of scalp. Upon this, he retaliated and hit his father with the wooden rolling pin (balen) and caused multiple injuries to him, as detected and mentioned by the Autopsy Surgeon in the P.M. report (post-mortem)," the police said in an official statement.

The juvenile in conflict with the law (JCL) was apprehended on Monday and a weapon of offence was also recovered from the spot. He was later produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

"On August 22, information was received from the Hospital of Northern Railway Pahar Ganj, Delhi that one Bansi Lal had been brought by SI Ashok of Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF), 6th Battalion (Bn) in the hospital and was declared brought dead," said Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The information recorded in PS Sarai Rohilla was entrusted to SI Ghan Shyam for the necessary legal action.

The dead body was later shifted to Subzi Mandi mortuary and its post-mortem was conducted on August 23.

The autopsy report, as received on August 31, revealed 19 injuries on the body of the deceased including multiple bruises and fractures in the ribs. As per the opinion of the Autopsy Surgeon, all the injuries were ante-mortem in origin and were fresh before death.

The cause of death, in this case, is the combined effect of intra-cerebral damage and haemorrhagic shock as a result of multiple bruises all over the body and vital organs consequent of blunt force impact, which is sufficient to cause death in an ordinary course of nature, it said.



Further investigation is underway. (ANI)