Delhi Police apprehends two sisters for stealing Rs 1 lakh

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Saturday apprehended two sisters for allegedly stealing Rs 1 lakh from people at two different places across the national capital.

The duo, identified as Lalita and Damini, stole Rs 50,000 from a customer at Punjab National Bank (PNB) in Kotla Mubarakpur area and a day later from a couple in Chhatarpur area.

Based on the complaints, the police initiated an investigation and deployed the narcotics squad to nab the perpetrators.

"On checking the CCTV footage of the banks, two ladies were noticed and shrine with suspicious movements. Upon a secret input, narcotics squad apprehended the two ladies, who are the real sisters, from Pushp Vihar area," the police said in a statement.

On being questioned, the accused admitted that they visit Delhi and adjoining area during the festive and marriage season.

"They target banks, ATM's, shops, busy markets and crowded places. Women and elderly persons are easy targets for them. Interrogation and verification is continued," the statement read. (ANI)

