Delhi Police arrange oxygen for private hospital with 32 COVID-19 patients

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Delhi Police on Wednesday arranged oxygen cylinders for Amarleela Hospital in Janakpuri where at least 32 COVID-19 patients were on oxygen support.

Police arranged cylinders from an oxygen supplier in Kirti Nagar after receiving a distress call from the hospital.

The police have arranged 11 cylinders so far.



"We received a call around 9 am by Amarleela Hospital that informing oxygen was on the verge of running out in the hospital. A team swung into action," the police statement said.

"Till now 11 cylinders have been arranged. Police is in constant touch with hospital authority and oxygen suppliers to meet any emergency," it added.

Delhi recorded 277 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest since the pandemic began over a year ago, and 28,395 new cases of COVID-19. There are currently 85,575 active cases in the national capital. (ANI)

