Delhi Police arrest 2 auto lifters, recover 7 two-wheelers from different areas in city

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Delhi Police on Thursday arrested two auto lifters on Thursday in Old Rajinder Nagar in an operation to nab the auto lifters operating in the area.

Police arrested the two accused, named Subham (27) and Harish (39) in this operation.

"To keep check on the incidents of Motor vehicle thefts in the area of PS Rajendra Nagar, specific strategy was planned to apprehend the auto-lifters involved in such incidents. To execute the planned strategy a team started working on the ground. The team analyzed the reported incident in detail, scanned the CCTV footages around the scenes of crime. Parallelly, the team developed sources and intelligence in the area to nab the active auto-lifters," police official said.

"Accordingly, on March 23, the team laid a trap near a school in Old Rajinder Nagar. The team noticed two persons coming in an E-rickshaw. At the instance of secret informer, they were stopped and enquired. First, they to mislead the police team but soon revealed their identity On interrogation, they disclosed their identity as Subham (27) and Harish (39)," official added.



Delhi Police said that on examination of their antecedents, they were found to be involved in a Motor vehicle theft case.

Police official further stated that they were able to recover 7 two-wheeler vehicles from different areas in the city.

"On sustained interrogation, they disclosed that they used to recce in different areas in search of vehicles. The stolen vehicles were taken to a workshop in the area of Paharganj for dismantling and such vehicles and were taken for further sale to Mayapuri. The said workshop shop was also being run by Shubham. Accordingly the shop was raided where some registration number plates of the vehicles were recovered. They were put under sustained interrogation which resulted in recovery of seven (07) stolen motorcycles/scooty from different areas," Delhi police official said.

Delhi Police official also mentioned that they are looking for the individual in Mayapuri who used to receive parts from these two auto lifters.

"Efforts were also made to find out the details of the person to whom they used to sell the dismantled parts of stolen vehicles in Mayapuri, but could not be found, however the efforts are still going on," official said. (ANI)

