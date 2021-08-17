Delhi Police arrest 2 for demolishing Chattarpur Mazar

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Two men were arrested for demolishing a shrine in Delhi's Chattarpur area on Tuesday.

The incident happened at CDR Chowk when the men, identified as Ranjeet and Kanishk, tried to break the closure walls of the mausoleum, police said.

According to police, a PCR call was received at Mehrauli Police Station early in the morning, saying some people were trying to desecrate the sanctum situated at the roadside.



The police's Emergency Response Vehicle rushed to the spot and found two people trying to raze the boundary wall of the holy place.

The police apprehended the accused, whose initial details reveal that they are residents of West Delhi's Basai Darapur.

"A case under Sections 295, 295A, 186, 353 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered," said the police.

While Section 295 and 295A relate to "Injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class," Section 186 is imposed for "Obstructing public servant in discharge of his public functions."

Last month a video had gone viral of a woman trying to break a Mazar in the same area, saying it obstructs the traffic movement. (ANI)

