Delhi: Police arrest 2 in connection with murder of 25-year-old girl

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Delhi Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old woman whose decomposed body was found in Karawal Nagar drain last month.

The prime accused in the case has been identified as Naushad. Police said Rajiq, brother-in-law of Naushad, has also been arrested for helping him in dumping the body.

Addressing a press briefing here, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northeast Delhi, Ved Prakash Surya said: "After analysing the call details of the deceased and subsequent inquiry, we discovered that she was close to a person named Naushad."

"He became our prime suspect and during interrogation, he confessed to the crime," said the DCP, adding the deceased was pressurising Naushad to marry her and the duo had a fight on the night of the murder.

"During the fight, Naushad hit her on the head with a blunt object who then fell unconscious. Her body was later thrown into the drain. The girl died after she drowned," said Surya.

Police said the accused took the help of his brother-in-law Rajiq, who got a car to carry the body before it was dumped.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

