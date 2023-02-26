Delhi police arrest 3 for kidnapping and assaulting man

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested three persons for allegedly being involved in kidnapping a man and beating him with sticks.

The accused have been identified as Arun, Kamal and Anurag. The police also recovered one sophisticated Pistol with 3 loaded live cartridges and one country-made pistol with one loaded live cartridge from the possession of the accused persons.

According to complainant Naveen, he was going from Masoodpur Community Center after attending a marriage program of his friend and waiting for an auto in the night on February 23. In the meantime, 5-6 persons came there on 2-3 motorcycles and beat him with sticks.

Thereafter, they kidnapped the complainant on their motorcycles and came to Bhanwar Singh Camp, Vasant Vihar at about 01:30 AM at night. The accused persons again beat him with sticks and threw him at the Munirka Bus stop and fled away.



The complainant informed to police with the help of the public. He was got admitted to the Hospital and accordingly, a case U/s 367/308/34 IPC was registered at PS Vasant Kunj (South) against the culprits.

Keeping in view the gravity of the case, a team of Special Staff was constituted. The team deployed secret informers to provide any lead relating to accused persons involved in this crime and local intelligence as well as scientific methods were adopted by the team.

The continuous efforts made by the team succeed and the team raided the area of PS R.K. Puram and successfully apprehended 3 persons and interrogated them for a long. The accused Kamal disclosed that he resides in the area of Kusumpur Pahari and was previously arrested in many cases of arms act, attempt to murder and even robbery etc.

According to the accused, the incident was planned to take revenge on the victim Naveen who had an affair with the sister of Vishal who was a friend of Kamal and wanted to teach him a lesson.

The police arrested all the accused people involved in the conspiracy and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

