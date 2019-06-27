Delhi Police arrest 3 involved in smuggling firearms across states

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Thursday said to have arrested three persons in connection with the supply of firearms in Uttar Pradesh and the national capital.

According to police, the trio, identified as Khilafat, Furkaan, and Khalid, were arrested after illegal firearms were found in their truck last night.

They were smuggling arms from Sendhwa city in Madhya Pradesh to the national capital, police said.

"Eight pistols from Khilafat, eight pistols from Furkaan and three pistols and two revolvers from Khalid have been recovered. A case has been registered against them under the Arms Act," added police.

According to police, Khilafat was previously involved in 15 criminal cases, while Furkaan has eight such cases registered against him. The trial court has also issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him in a case. (ANI)

