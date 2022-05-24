Delhi Police arrest 4 criminals, solve murder cases in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Delhi Police has arrested four criminals associated with the Kala Jatheri-Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate and claimed to have solved a series of recent murders in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana carried out on the behest of master criminals believed to be operating from outside India.

A team of Counter Intelligence, Special Cell of the Delhi Police arrested the four criminals, who had committed the series of murders, including a double murder in Ambala within a span of 22 days, stated Manishi Chandra, DCP, Counter Intelligence Unit of Delhi Police.

After the sensational killing of Pramod Bajad on January 27 in Alipur in the national capital by bike born assailants, the Delhi Police unit began analysing technical details pertaining to the incident. Scientific data-sifting and image analytics carried out over the next few days revealed similarities between the killing of Bajad and the brutal murder of one Jagdev alias Jugnu on January 6 at Jal Ghar in Rohtak's Sheetal Nagar, Police said.

Similarly, the probe revealed the car used by the assailants in the Rohtak murder was the same as that used in the January 20 sensational double murder where Mohit Rana and Vishal alias Bhola were shot dead by assailants on the DAV River School Road in Ambala.



One of the deceased Mohit Rana, was a witness in a case of murder trial against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi alias Kala Rana and was associated with the rival Bambiha Gang.

Delhi Police undertook a massive multi-location technical data analytics and started mapping known communication patterns of gangsters Goldy Brar (suspected to be operating from Canada) and Kala Rana alias Tiger (suspected to be operating from Thailand).

Both Brar and Tiger were found to be handlers of assassins working for the Lawrence Bishnoi - Kala Jatheri syndicate which had, of late, taken under their wings, Delhi's top deceased gangster Jitendra Gogi and his underlings. The murder of Pramod Bajad was allegedly to weaken Neeraj Bawana, who had joined ranks with another gangster Sunil alias Tillu Tajpur, the arch-rival of deceased Jitendra Gogi.

Technical analysis of the three different crime scenes technically established that it was one group of the unknown number of persons who were on the killing spree, Delhi Police said.

Despite the criminals using only secure communication 'end-to-end encrypted' platforms, Delhi Police found that foreign-based Goldy Brar or Kala Rana were coordinating the movement of the criminals along Delhi Metro network.

Following a three-day intensive mapping of select Metro Stations across Delhi on February 13 two persons were intercepted from near a Metro Station bordering Outer North Delhi.

They were identitified as Aakash alias Gitti alias Balhamiya (24), a resident of Rohini in Rohtak, Haryana. Aakash was the first pillion rider of the motorcycle which was used in the murder of Pramod in Alipur, Delhi. These two disclosed their hideout at Uttam Nagar from where, at their instances, one imported PX-9 pistol with five live rounds and one semi-automatic Star pistol 0.30 with four live rounds were recovered.

Meanwhile, another suspect, identified as Amit Badhwar alias Mitta(24), resident of Bhatana, Jaffarabad in Sonipat, was intercepted from near a South Delhi Metro Station. Badhwar was the second pillion rider in the Pramod murder case who was captured by CCTVs of the spot wearing a white t-shirt and who had pumped in bullets upon the deceased.

Badhwar disclosed his hideout located at Mohammadpur in Delhi's RK Puram, from where, at his instance, a foreign-made Zigana Pistol with 7 live rounds and one automatic Star Pistol with 4 live rounds was recovered along with other incriminating evidence.

Another suspect was traced to a Metro Station in North West Delhi but he gave police the slip and was later nabbed and identified as Rohit Dalal (18), resident of Village Chhara, under Jhajjar in Haryana.

Dalal was the rider of the motorcycle which was used to commit the murder of Pramod. A a sophisticated firearm with two live rounds was recovered, which he had received from a contact when he managed to slipped away from the watch of trailing police teams.

The three separate arrests, from there different corners of Delhi, leading to two different hideouts and associated recoveries of top brand firearms and ammunition is indicative of the spread of the reach of the Lawrence Bishnoi - Kala Jatheri syndicate; the communication control being outsourced to foreign-based actors using encrypted communication platforms.

The sustained interrogations of the arrested accused have helped in joining the missing dots of the two previous incidents of murders committed by this syndicate. While the murder of Jagdev alias Jugnu in Rohtak was carried out by Aakash Bhalambhiya alias Gitti, Amit Badhwar alias Mitta and Pankaj alias Panku, the double-murder at Ambala was carried out by Amit Badhwar alias Mitta and Aakash Bhalambhiya alias Gitti who were joined in by two other hitmen sent by Kala Rana alias Tiger and whose identities are yet to be conclusively established.

With the operation, all the assassins involved in the Pramod murder case of PS Alipur have been arrested.

Accused Aakash has been found to be involved in 18 previous criminal cases including those of double murder and escape from police custody. He was convicted for the crime of dacoity and attempt to murder in 2017 and was awarded a punishment of 10 years; he was enlarged on parole in September 2021 and since then, had resumed his activities for the syndicate. Accused Amit has been earlier involved in four criminal cases. The antecedents of Rohit are being withheld in compliance with the mandate of law.

Three separate FIRs under the relevant sections of the law have been registered in the matter. Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)