Delhi: Police arrest accused wanted for firing on realtor

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): A 21-year-old man wanted for firing on a realtor was arrested by Delhi Police near Azadpur Commercial Complex, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Gaurav who was listed as wanted by Delhi police in multiple cases of murder and robbery.

"The team of Special Cell has arrested a notorious criminal namely Gaurav (21). One semi-automatic pistol of .32 bore with two live cartridges was recovered from him. Gaurav was wanted in three cases of murder, attempt to murder and robbery. He and Ranjeet Jha and two other associates had fired nine rounds targeting one Sonu Kumar Dubey, a real estate agent in broad daylight near Azadpur Commercial Complex on April 30," an official said.

Delhi Police further mentioned that they had laid an operation after receiving specific input that the accused Gaurav would be travelling near Outer Ring road.

"On the basis of information provided by Ranjeet Jha (earlier arrested in Meerut on April 30 after an exchange of fire), efforts were being made to trace other perpetrators of the aforesaid firing incident. Meanwhile, specific information was received that Ranjeet Jha's associate Gaurav would come near Mukundpur Flyover at Outer Ring Road between 4 pm to 5 pm on May 1 on a Splendor bike. Accordingly, a team was formed and a trap was laid near the flyover," the statement said.



"At about 4.45 pm, Gaurav was spotted coming towards the flyover from Burari's side on a bike. He was forced to stop, overpowered and nabbed by the police team," it added.

On April 30, Gaurav along with Ranjeet Jha and two other associates fired nine rounds targeting one realtor. The motive of this shootout was to settle a money dispute in a real estate matter. After the shootout, Gaurav and Ranjeet Jha fled away to Meerut to avoid arrest, the police said.

Delhi Police further mentioned that the other accused Ranjeet Jha was arrested on April 30 in a joint operation with Meerut Police. The arrest of Ranjeet Jha prompted Gaurav to return to Delhi the next day. The recovered Splendor bike was used by the accused persons in Azadpur Complex firing incident and it was robbed by them from Loni on April 28

In this regard, PS Special Cell has registered a case under appropriate sections of law.

Police also mentioned that the accused Gaurav and Ranjeet were involved in a murder case in the year 2020 which was executed by another accused Mukesh through Gaurav and Ranjeet to avenge the killing of his two associates Raja in 2020 in the Adarsh Nagar area.

A case under sections 302/307/34 IPC and 25/27 Arms Act was registered at PS Burari, Delhi in this regard. Mukesh was arrested in this case, but Gaurav and Ranjeet Jha could not be apprehended at that time, it mentioned. (ANI)

