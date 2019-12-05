New Delhi [India], Dec 5 (ANI): A 43-year-old auto driver was arrested by the police on Thursday for allegedly molesting a female passenger and snatching her mobile phone on Tuesday.
According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North-West, the accused was arrested from the Mukerjee Nagar area in Delhi.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Delhi: Police arrest auto driver for molesting female passenger, snatching her phone
ANI | Updated: Dec 05, 2019 15:35 IST
New Delhi [India], Dec 5 (ANI): A 43-year-old auto driver was arrested by the police on Thursday for allegedly molesting a female passenger and snatching her mobile phone on Tuesday.