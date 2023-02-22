Delhi police arrest automobile dealer from Gwalior, five stolen luxury cars recovered

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): The Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of Delhi Police has apprehended a man from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior for allegedly buying stolen vehicles in Delhi and selling them in different parts of the country, officials said on Wednesday.

According to DCP Central Sanjay Kumar Sain, the accused has been identified as Habeeb, who is a resident of Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The accused used to deal in stolen cars through auto-lifters operating in Delhi/NCR. He further used to sell the stolen vehicles to potential buyers in Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata and other regions of the country, the police said.



The team of AATS received information, about a person dealing in stolen vehicles. Based on that, the team started monitoring the activities of the suspected person. The suspect was found to be meeting someone at Patel Dhaba near Mehra toll plaza, Gwalior, MP.

Accordingly, the team rushed to Gwalior, MP and laid a trap. Upon identifying the suspect, the team swung into action and apprehended him. One duplicate key was also recovered from his possession.

On sustained interrogation, he disclosed that the recovered key is of a stolen Hyundai Creta Car. The accused disclosed that he used to travel by air to come to Delhi for dealing with stolen cars. He used to buy stolen cars from Danish in Delhi/NCR and further transport these cars through private transport carriers to delivery points in Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata, the police said.

Further, on the apprehension of the accused, the police recovered five luxury cars from his possession that were reported stolen at different places in Delhi. (ANI)

