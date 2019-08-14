Delhi: Police arrest compatriot for murdering Nepalese man

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a boy named Vishal, hailing from Nepal, for murdering his compatriot Virender.

Virender was stabbed to death on Deshbandhu Gupta Road area on Monday evening.

Upon investigation, the police found that that crime was committed by Vishal, who was known to Virender.

According to police, both the Nepal residents had a tiff over some petty issue, under the influence of alcohol. Following this, Vishal attacked the victim with a knife, leading to the latter's death.

The accused has been sent to judicial custody. (ANI)

