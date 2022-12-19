Delhi: Police arrest criminal absconding in abduction case after 2 years

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a criminal, who was absconding for the last two years in a case of abduction-cum-dacoity at gunpoint in the national capital, a police official said on Monday.

The accused identified as Tofeek alias Nanda is a resident of Rajasthan's Bharatpur district and was also involved in many cases of heinous nature registered in Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan.

A Special cell was working to prevent the commission of crimes in Delhi and the NCR by the Mewat-based criminals when the police got information that Tofeek was frequenting Delhi to commit crimes.



"This information was further developed and requisite intelligence regarding the activities of Tofeek was collected. Thereafter, specific information was received by the team that the accused would come to the bus stop near the Rajokari flyover in the wee hours of Sunday. The accused came there and was apprehended by the special cell," the official further said.

The police also recovered a single-shot pistol with two live cartridges from him and registered a case under Arms Act at the Special cell police station.

The accused disclosed that he was wanted in a case of abduction-cum-dacoity in the area of PS-South Campus, Delhi, which he had committed about two years back. He alongwith four to five of his associates had intercepted a TATA 407 (tempo), abducted its driver and robbed him of his tempo at gunpoint in 2021," the official said.

The accused is a habitual offender and was previously involved in more than five criminal cases in Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan.

The DCP added that Tofeek along with the members of his gang used to commit cattle theft in Delhi which they took to Mewat, Rajasthan, for slaughtering. (ANI)

