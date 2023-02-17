Delhi Police arrest father-son duo for impersonating as CBI officers, robbing man of Rs 11 lakh

New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): Officials of Delhi Police have arrested two persons accused of posing as Central Bureau of Investigation officers and robbing a person of Rs 11 lakh at Sarai Kale Khan flyover, police said.

The accused, identified as Moht Intzar (46) and Mohd Yusuf (19) are a father and son, Delhi Police said.

As per police, "The staff of Sunlight Colony of Southeast District Police Station was patrolling while they thwarted a robbery bid in the Sarai Kale Khan area.



One person, Saurabh Gupta, who was on his way to deliver a bag containing cash of Rs 11 lakhs at his residence in Punjabi Bagh, Delhi, was intercepted by two persons, who posed as CBI officials.

"After intercepting him, they intimidated him and said that they will send him to jail on the pretext of carrying cash more than the limit allowed. Thereafter, they boarded an auto to take him to their fake office at ITO, Delhi but on the way to Sarai Kale Khan flyover, they took his bag and fled from the spot," police added.

The accused were apprehended by the police after a short chase.

In a response to the incident, a case has been registered against the duo under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sunlight Colony Police Station.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)


